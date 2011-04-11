SLIDESHOW Cancer Survivor Day at AnMed Cancer survivors from all over the Upstate were honored at AnMed Health Cancer Center on Sunday during Cancer Survivor Day. More>>

UPDATE: Missing USC student in Peru found dead Seth Thomas was last seen when he left for a hike in Peru on Friday. (Source: Janet Thomas) Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:25 PM EDT Updated: A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing. More>>

Missing teen from Ballantyne found alive in Georgia, man in custody 16-year-old Hailey Burns. (Photo provided by family) Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:10 PM EDT Updated: A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday. More>>

Deputies: Homeowner shoots at intruder during burglary Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:58 PM EDT Updated: Officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a homeowner fired shots at a burglar inside his home Saturday night. More>>

PD: Simpsonville bank robbery suspect, who is a former police chief, arrested Police searching for armed robbery suspect. (Source: SPD) Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:27 PM EDT Updated: Simpsonville Police say they have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at Bank of America on Saturday. More>>

DEVELOPING Details limited after SWAT standoff in Pickens SWAT team on scene in Pickens. (6/25/17 FOX Carolina) Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:35 PM EDT Updated: A large law enforcement presence, including a SWAT team were staked outside of a residence in Pickens Sunday afternoon. More>>

Emergency official: Man dies after falling 70 feet from Catawba Falls Catawba Falls (FOX Carolina/ 6/24/17) Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:03 PM EDT Updated: McDowell County dispatch confirms deputies were called in for service at the Pigsah National Forest on Saturday after reports of a victim falling from Catawba Falls. More>>