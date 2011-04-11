The summertime feels take a break for a few days as unseasonably dry air makes a return!
Deputies and the Spartanburg County Coroner responded to a scene in Duncan on Sunday.
The coroner said a suspect has been charged after a man was found dead in his home on Sunday.
The Asheville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a gunshot victim was found at an Asheville apartment complex.
Cancer survivors from all over the Upstate were honored at AnMed Health Cancer Center on Sunday during Cancer Survivor Day.
Deputies are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Greenville Sunday afternoon, per dispatchers.
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.
Officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a homeowner fired shots at a burglar inside his home Saturday night.
Man in Hospice Care marries long-time girlfriend. (6/25/17)
Simpsonville Police say they have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at Bank of America on Saturday.
Deputies say they located a gunshot victim at the QT on Grove Road in Greenville County Saturday morning.
A large law enforcement presence, including a SWAT team were staked outside of a residence in Pickens Sunday afternoon.
McDowell County dispatch confirms deputies were called in for service at the Pigsah National Forest on Saturday after reports of a victim falling from Catawba Falls.
Family and friends of 27-year-old Tiffany Taylor say they last saw their loved one Friday night.
Eager to help local leaders bypass Washington, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg's foundation is putting up more than $17 million for a new contest that encourages the nation's mayors to address critical issues themselves.More >
Before you light the fuse this Fourth of July, learn how fireworks morphed into an American tradition.More >
Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."More >
There are talks about bringing in a new press secretary and conflicting accounts from the White House about how much sway Spicer will have in picking his potential successor.More >
The Hong Kong Crown Colony was founded on January 26, 1841, when Britain's Union Flag was raised over Possession Point, a then unremarkable headland in Southern China. Its new rulers in London weren't so impressed by their acquisition, with Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston famously denouncing it as a "barren rock with nary a house upon it" that would never "be a mart for trade."More >
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.More >
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg paid a visit to Nebraska and Iowa and toured Union Pacific's railyard in central Nebraska. Zuckerberg also attended part of the Heartland Pride Festival in Omaha on Saturday and stopped in several Iowa towns as part of a tour of the area.More >
Making a final push, President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare."More >
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.More >
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
Family and friends of 27-year-old Tiffany Taylor say they last saw their loved one Friday night.More >
Deputies say they located a gunshot victim at the QT on Grove Road in Greenville County Saturday morning.More >
An Upstate family is pleading for information in the disappearance of a man who went missing this month.More >
Consumers are forgoing traditional tanning lotion this year for something a bit more odd and a lot more dangerous: a can of Coca-Cola.More >
Savannah, 12, made a decision this January; she was going to come out as lesbian at her Mormon Church. Nothing was going to stop her.More >
A New Mexico homeowner caught a burglar breaking into his home and, with the help of a neighbor, restrained the suspect with duct tape until police arrived.More >
A multi-state manhunt is over after two Baldwin State Prison inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers on board a transport bus were apprehended in Tennessee.More >
For all the feline fanatics out there, your new home has just come on the market.More >
State health officials said a death Sunday could possibly be the fifth death related to fake Percocet pills in central Georgia.More >
Union police arrested a Whitmire woman Friday night after officers said she left a one-year-old child in a car while she shopped in Dollar Tree.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A witness captured flames and smoke after a plane crashed in Cobb County on Friday.More >
Video after plane crash in Cobb County. (Video from @zzirNemus on Twitter).More >
Raw video was captured by a CBS46 viewer at the scene of a carjacking a crash in midtown Atlanta.More >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] Troup County police has provided raw video of a shootout between a man and one of its deputies.More >
The Powerball jackpot stands at $79M million with a $50.1 million cash payout. Click to check today's numbers from the South Carolina Education Lottery.More >
Want to know more about something you saw on air? Check FOX Carolina's As Seen On section.More >
Cancer survivors from all over the Upstate were honored at AnMed Health Cancer Center on Sunday during Cancer Survivor Day.More >
Man in Hospice Care marries long-time girlfriend. (6/25/17)More >
Brightly-colored rocks with messages of positivity are popping up in the Carolinas and Georgia, bringing smiles to many faces.More >
Onlookers enjoy a firework show and concert during Freedom Blast at Greer City Park. (6/25/17)
Greenville County Animal Care hosted its "Big Lick" event on Saturday when all pet adoptions were free from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.More >
Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware hosted a youth football camp at the Kroc Center on Saturday.More >
Oxygen Ball 2017. (6/23/17)
Easley PD brings birthday joy to 5-year-old with dreams of becoming officer. (6/23/17)
Firefighters and city crews were called to clean up trails and pools of blood found in downtown Greenville after police said they found a man with a serious leg injury.More >
Kars4Kids released the results of a study showing the most and least courteous drivers by state.More >
Police working to ID suspect in Bank of America armed robbery. (6/25/17)More >
A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru was found dead from a hiking accident, according to university officials.More >
Baxley Police identify 2 suspects after restaurant assaultMore >
Ben Dorenbach's forecast from The Morning News - Weekends. (6/25/17)More >
Tim Tebow spoke for the last time at a press conference at Spirit Communications Park ahead of his final game with the Columbia Fireflies.More >
Mr. Floyd Pepper married his long-time girlfriend of 25 years in the Hospice River of Greer on Sunday. (6/25/17)More >
A Greenville County home sustained significant damage after an apparent car crash into the home on Pine Knoll Drive Saturday morning. (6/24/17)More >
