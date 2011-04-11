Greenville, SC | News, Weather, Events, Photos | South Carolina - FOX Carolina 21

Pleasant weather to start the week

Updated:

The summertime feels take a break for a few days as unseasonably dry air makes a return!

Coroner: Death at Duncan residence ruled a suicide

Updated:

Deputies and the Spartanburg County Coroner responded to a scene in Duncan on Sunday.

Deputies: Suspect charged with murder, armed robbery after deputies said he beat man to death with steel pipe

Death investigation underway at home on Tool Road (FOX Carolina/ 6/25/17) Death investigation underway at home on Tool Road (FOX Carolina/ 6/25/17)
Updated:

The coroner said a suspect has been charged after a man was found dead in his home on Sunday.

Police: Juvenile charged with murder after shooting at Asheville apartment complex

Updated:

The Asheville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a gunshot victim was found at an Asheville apartment complex.

Cancer Survivor Day at AnMed

Cancer survivors from all over the Upstate were honored at AnMed Health Cancer Center on Sunday during Cancer Survivor Day.

Dispatch: Deputies search for suspect after shooting in Greenville; 1 victim shot

Scene on Poinsett Hwy. (6/25/17 FOX Carolina) Scene on Poinsett Hwy. (6/25/17 FOX Carolina)
Updated:

Deputies are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Greenville Sunday afternoon, per dispatchers.

UPDATE: Missing USC student in Peru found dead Video included

Seth Thomas was last seen when he left for a hike in Peru on Friday. (Source: Janet Thomas) Seth Thomas was last seen when he left for a hike in Peru on Friday. (Source: Janet Thomas)
Updated:

A University of South Carolina student who is on a trip in Peru is missing.

Missing teen from Ballantyne found alive in Georgia, man in custody

16-year-old Hailey Burns. (Photo provided by family) 16-year-old Hailey Burns. (Photo provided by family)
Updated:

A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday. 

Deputies: Homeowner shoots at intruder during burglary

   
Updated:

Officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a homeowner fired shots at a burglar inside his home Saturday night.

Man in Hospice Care marries long-time girlfriend

Man in Hospice Care marries long-time girlfriend. (6/25/17)

PD: Simpsonville bank robbery suspect, who is a former police chief, arrested Video included

Police searching for armed robbery suspect. (Source: SPD) Police searching for armed robbery suspect. (Source: SPD)
Updated:

Simpsonville Police say they have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at Bank of America on Saturday.

Coroner IDs Upstate man killed after accidentally shooting self in head outside QT, driver hit with unrelated charge

Scene of reported shooting at the QT on Grove Road. (6/24/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of reported shooting at the QT on Grove Road. (6/24/17 FOX Carolina)
Updated:

Deputies say they located a gunshot victim at the QT on Grove Road in Greenville County Saturday morning.

Details limited after SWAT standoff in Pickens

SWAT team on scene in Pickens. (6/25/17 FOX Carolina) SWAT team on scene in Pickens. (6/25/17 FOX Carolina)
Updated:

A large law enforcement presence, including a SWAT team were staked outside of a residence in Pickens Sunday afternoon.

Emergency official: Man dies after falling 70 feet from Catawba Falls

Catawba Falls (FOX Carolina/ 6/24/17) Catawba Falls (FOX Carolina/ 6/24/17)
Updated:

McDowell County dispatch confirms deputies were called in for service at the Pigsah National Forest on Saturday after reports of a victim falling from Catawba Falls.

Missing Greenville woman never missing, police say

Tiffany Taylor. (Source: Family) Tiffany Taylor. (Source: Family)
Updated:

Family and friends of 27-year-old Tiffany Taylor say they last saw their loved one Friday night.

  • Bloomberg to launch $17M contest for US cities

    Bloomberg to launch $17M contest for US cities

    (AP/MERDITH Image)(AP/MERDITH Image)

    Eager to help local leaders bypass Washington, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg's foundation is putting up more than $17 million for a new contest that encourages the nation's mayors to address critical issues themselves. 

  • WATCH: History of fireworks

    WATCH: History of fireworks

    (MEREDITH Image)(MEREDITH Image)

    Before you light the fuse this Fourth of July, learn how fireworks morphed into an American tradition. 

  • Bruno Mars wins his 1st BET Award for R&B artist

    Bruno Mars wins his 1st BET Award for R&B artist

    runo Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)runo Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."

  • Lottery Numbers

    Powerball jackpot stands at $79M

    The Powerball jackpot stands at $79M million with a $50.1 million cash payout. Click to check today's numbers from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

    As Seen On

    Want to know more about something you saw on air? Check FOX Carolina's As Seen On section.

    Gas Tracker

    Use our special section to find the cheapest gas in your area, plus find out what causes the price of gas to fluctuate.More >
