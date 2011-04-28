Diana Watson is the co-anchor with Cody Alcorn on The Four O'Clock News and FOX Carolina News Tonight, which airs 10 to 11:35 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Diana grew up in Poolesville, Md., and went to school at the University of South Carolina and the University of Maryland, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

After graduating from college, Diana landed her first job in very-cold Casper, Wyo. She worked there for a year as an anchor, reporter and producer.

In 1992, Diana moved back East and was hired at WLTX-TV, the CBS affiliate in Columbia, S.C. She spent a few years there, covering state politics, crime, and education as a general assignment reporter. She also anchored the evening newscast.

Then, Diana moved to the Upstate and took a job at WSPA-TV, where she worked for 8 years, before arriving at FOX Carolina in 2004.

At FOX Carolina, Diana focuses on daily reporting, especially on money-saving issues, and anchoring the evening newscasts.

Awards/Recognitions:

2017 NATAS Silver Circle inductee

2017 SCBA STAR Award - Best Anchor

2017 NATAS Southeast Emmy - On Camera Anchor

2010 AP Award Nominee – Environmental Reporting

2009 AP Award – "Homeless in the Upstate"

2009 Emmy Nominee – "Homeless in the Upstate"

2009 Outstanding Female Journalist – Greenville HBCU Classic

2007 Emmy – News Anchor

2008 AP Award – Education reporting

2005 Matrix Award – TV Hard News Story

On the weekends, I love to: Watch my kids play soccer!

My favorite movie is: "Shawshank Redemption," but I also love romantic comedies.

My favorite kind of music is: Country, especially Zac Brown Band, Eric Church, and Cole Swindell.

My favorite food is: Italian! Mexican food comes in second.

Pets: We have an incredible dog from the Greenville Humane Society named Mia. She loves to swim and go on walks!

Children: 15-year-old twins, Lindsay and Leo. The lights of my life!

Community Service Projects: I am active with the United Way of Greenville. I currently serve as Chair of the Women’s Leadership Council and love to spend my free time mentoring at a local elementary and middle school. I am also a big supporter of Harvest Hope Food Bank and The Julie Valentine Center.

Most memorable story: I spent several nights on the streets of Greenville, talking to people who are homeless. It gave me a renewed sense of the challenges they face. One of the best parts of the story was meeting a local man who dedicates his time to delivering food and faith to those he meets. Another story that really touched me was an Upstate woman who donated one of her kidneys to a teenager she barely knew. I will never forget her strength, determination, and kindness.