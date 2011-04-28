Cody Alcorn is the co-anchor with Diana Watson at 4, 10 and 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.

He grew up in Sikeston, Mo., and went to school at The University of Tennessee at Martin, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. Before moving to Greenville, Cody worked in Jackson, TN, where he was a co-anchor of the morning news at WBBJ-TV.

In July 2006, Cody joined FOX Carolina as a reporter. About four years later, he joined The Morning News team as an anchor. In September 2013, Cody got the opportunity to return to FOX Carolina News Tonight as an anchor.

Cody volunteers a lot of his time helping out local non-profits and charities in a variety of roles from delivering meals, emceeing, judging, to even dancing. When he's not at work or helping out in the community, Cody can be found in downtown Greenville which is becoming a "foodie paradise" with over 100 restaurants. And you never know where you might bump into him while out enjoying the night life scene Greenville has to offer along Main Street!

If there's one face that might be more familiar around town than Cody's, it's his dog, "G." Cody's a huge animal lover. G first appeared on The Morning News in 2006 when he was up for adoption at Greenville Animal Care. The two bonded and have been inseparable. "G" makes regular appearances with Cody around town and you can keep up with his shenanigans on one of Cody's social media platforms.

Awards/Recognitions:

Southeast Emmy Award Outstanding Achievement Television News Gathering Excellence "Feature News Report."

Associated Press Award for Series for his reports on "Operation Rolling Thunder"

Associated Press Award for Investigative Reporting for his reports on "Online Prostitution"

Greenville News Best of the Upstate 'Anchor'

On the weekends, I love to: Spend time with my child, which is a 90-pound pit bull mix named Gunther.

Hobbies: Before news consumed my life, I team-roped, calf-roped and just enjoyed taking an afternoon ride on my horses back home.

Most memorable story: I would have to say the search for 4-year-old Javeion Mayes near downtown Greenville in 2007 really sticks out in my mind. For two days, in 100-degree temperatures, I was out there, along with my colleagues, as hundreds of law enforcement and citizens searched for Javeion. I was actually in the woods filming search crews when they found his body less than a few hundred feet from where I was standing. I won't forget the screams as law enforcement officers yelled, "We found the body!" To see a mother learn her baby has been found dead is unforgettable. No parent should ever have to endure that. It's hard to separate yourself from stories when it involves innocent children who have their whole lives ahead of them. I just remember standing there and thinking how could anyone have killed this little guy. It's a story I will certainly never forget.