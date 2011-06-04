Jennifer Phillips is the senior reporter and an Emmy award-winning journalist for FOX Carolina News.

Jennifer grew up in Columbia, S.C., and graduated from Clark Atlanta University where she received a B.A. degree in mass media arts with a concentration in journalism.

Jennifer's career kicked off at WTOC-TV in Savannah, Ga., where she worked as an associate producer and writer. She then surfed her way to WPDE-TV in the Florence-Myrtle Beach television market in South Carolina to take on a position as a news producer. WINK-TV in Fort Myers, Fla., recognized her talents and later hired her as a news producer.

Jennifer came to FOX Carolina as a seasoned news producer. Station management observed Jennifer's drive and passion for storytelling and determined she should come from behind the camera and step in front of it, and she did.

Jennifer reports five days a week on The Four O'Clock News and fills-in on the anchor desk. She also reports from the sidelines of high school football games during Friday Night Blitz.

E-mail: jennifer.phillips@foxcarolina.com

Awards/Recognitions:

2012 Emmy award winner for story entitled "A Legal High"

2010 Emmy nomination for story entitled "Life Changing Mission"

2008 Recognized by South Carolina House of Representatives for her reports and community service.

Emmy nomination for story entitled "A Perfect Season"

Associated Press awards for investigative, education, sports, feature and environmental stories.

Martix award

Greenville HBCU Community Social Action Award

On the weekends, I love to: Hang out with family and friends.

My favorite movie is: I don't have just one favorite, but E.T., Love & Basketball, The Usual Suspects, Heat and Million Dollar Baby are my top five.

My favorite kind of music is: R&B, gospel and hip-hop.

My favorite food is: Grits, seafood and Italian

Hidden talents: I'm pretty good at drawing!

Hobbies: I like to swim and watch or attend basketball games or other sporting events.

Children: I love kids, but I don't have any, hopefully one day. However, I do have three godchildren, Brittany, Gil and Anderson.

Community Service: I work with an Upstate youth council and I'm a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. I also emcee several community events.

Most Memorable Story: I remember getting letters and phone calls from several people in a Travelers Rest community who didn't have water after their wells went dry. Many of the people lived in modest homes and were told they couldn't get city water because of the elevation and where their homes were located. So for more than a year, neighbors in this community had to drive to the nearest place, haul water in bottles and jugs to maintain basic necessities like take a bath, flush toilets and cook so they could eat. This led to several investigative reports. For more than a year, I contacted local and state lawmakers, as well as, the water company. Finally, the company constructed water lines and pipes so this community could get water.

It is so rewarding to know that with my help they no longer had to drive miles to haul water, which is a necessity that most of us have the privilege of using everyday.

I love knowing that what I do can truly help people, expose the truth or evoke emotion and thought, whether the news is good or bad.