Current Status Code List

Below is a complete list of the special status codes for the FOX Carolina Closings and Delays System. The list is current as of the time stamp listed above. In order to announce your organization's status you must have an account with FOX Carolina. Click here to set up an account.

If you already have an account, click here for instructions for how to enter a closing or delay using our phone system or here for our online system. The automated phone line is 864-297-1474.

Update: With our new system, the below statuses are normally used in combination with the main status categories - Closed, Opening Late, Closing Early and Open after Closing.

Note: These status codes are subject to change at anytime without notice. Please check this page routinely during the school year to make sure your code list is up-to-date.

1. ANNUAL LEAVE DAY

2. NO BUSES ON ICY ROADS

3. TEACHER WORK DAY

4. NO MORNING KINDERGARTEN

5. NO EVENING KINDERGARTEN

6. NO EVENING ACTIVITIES

7. NO DAY BUSES

8. NO PRE-K

9. NO CLASSES

10. NO CLASSES, STAFF REPORT AS SCHEDULED

11. NO CLASSES, STAFF DELAYED 1 HOUR

12. NO CLASSES, STAFF DELAYED 2 HOURS

13. NO CLASSES, STAFF DELAYED 3 HOURS

14. NO CLASSES, STAFF DELAYED 4 HOURS

15. ONLY OFFICES OPEN

16. ONLY STAFF REPORTS

17. NO AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES

18. NO SPORTING EVENTS

19. NO PRACTICE

20. CRITICAL PERSONNEL ONLY

21. LATE START SCHEDULE

22. NO AFTERNOON CLASSES

23. NO DAY CLASSES

24. NO NIGHT CLASSES

25. STAFF FLEX START

26. WATER MAIN BREAK

27. ALL SERVICES CANCELED

28. MORNING SERVICES CANCELED

29. EVENING SERVICES CANCELED

30. MEETING CANCELED

31. MEETING POSTPONED

32. ALL ACTIVITIES CANCELED

33. 2 P.M. SERVICE ONLY

34. CLOSED, CRITICAL PERSONNEL ONLY

35. 10 A.M. SERVICE ONLY

36. 10:30 A.M. SERVICE ONLY

37. 11 A.M. SERVICE ONLY

38. NOON SERVICE ONLY

39. 1 P.M. SERVICE ONLY

40. 3 P.M. SERVICE ONLY

41. ONLINE SERVICE ONLY

42. 8 A.M. SERVICE ONLY

43. 8:30 A.M. SERVICE ONLY

44. 9 A.M. SERVICE ONLY

45. 9:30 A.M. SERVICE ONLY

46. 11:30 A.M. SERVICE ONLY

47. 4 P.M. SERVICE ONLY

48. 4:30 P.M. SERVICE ONLY

49. 5 P.M. SERVICE ONLY

50. 5:30 P.M. SERVICE ONLY

51. 6 P.M. SERVICE ONLY

52. 6:30 P.M. SERVICE ONLY

53. 7 P.M. SERVICE ONLY

54. RESUME OPS NEXT BUS. DAY AT 7 A.M.

55. RESUME OPS NEXT BUS. DAY AT 11 A.M.

56. RESUME OPS NEXT BUS. DAY AT 12:30 P.M.

57. CONTACT PLANT OFFICE, SUPERVISOR

58. ALL SHIFTS

59. 1ST SHIFT ONLY

60. 2ND SHIFT ONLY

61. 3RD SHIFT ONLY

62. NOT SEEING PATIENTS

63. DELAYED SERVICE

64. BUSES ONLY 2 HOUR DELAY

65. BUSES ONLY 3 HOUR DELAY

66. BUSES ONLY 2 HOUR DELAY NO ICY ROADS

67. BUSES ONLY 1 HOUR DELAY NO ICY ROADS

If you require status-code wording that is specific to your organization, please contact Amanda Shaw at amanda.shaw@foxcarolina.com or 864-213-2230.