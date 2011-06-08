Current Status Code List

Below is a complete list of the special status codes for the FOX Carolina Closings and Delays System. The list is current as of the time stamp listed above. In order to announce your organization's status you must have an account with FOX Carolina. Click here to set up an account.
If you already have an account, click here for instructions for how to enter a closing or delay using our phone system or here for our online system. The automated phone line is 864-297-1474.
Update: With our new system, the below statuses are normally used in combination with the main status categories - Closed, Opening Late, Closing Early and Open after Closing.
Note: These status codes are subject to change at anytime without notice. Please check this page routinely during the school year to make sure your code list is up-to-date.
1. ANNUAL LEAVE DAY
2. NO BUSES ON ICY ROADS
3. TEACHER WORK DAY
4. NO MORNING KINDERGARTEN
5. NO EVENING KINDERGARTEN
6. NO EVENING ACTIVITIES
7. NO DAY BUSES
8. NO PRE-K
9. NO CLASSES
10. NO CLASSES, STAFF REPORT AS SCHEDULED
11. NO CLASSES, STAFF DELAYED 1 HOUR
12. NO CLASSES, STAFF DELAYED 2 HOURS
13. NO CLASSES, STAFF DELAYED 3 HOURS
14. NO CLASSES, STAFF DELAYED 4 HOURS
15. ONLY OFFICES OPEN
16. ONLY STAFF REPORTS
17. NO AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES
18. NO SPORTING EVENTS
19. NO PRACTICE
20. CRITICAL PERSONNEL ONLY
21. LATE START SCHEDULE
22. NO AFTERNOON CLASSES
23. NO DAY CLASSES
24. NO NIGHT CLASSES
25. STAFF FLEX START
26. WATER MAIN BREAK
27. ALL SERVICES CANCELED
28. MORNING SERVICES CANCELED
29. EVENING SERVICES CANCELED
30. MEETING CANCELED
31. MEETING POSTPONED
32. ALL ACTIVITIES CANCELED
33. 2 P.M. SERVICE ONLY
34. CLOSED, CRITICAL PERSONNEL ONLY
35. 10 A.M. SERVICE ONLY
36. 10:30 A.M. SERVICE ONLY
37. 11 A.M. SERVICE ONLY
38. NOON SERVICE ONLY
39. 1 P.M. SERVICE ONLY
40. 3 P.M. SERVICE ONLY
41. ONLINE SERVICE ONLY
42. 8 A.M. SERVICE ONLY
43. 8:30 A.M. SERVICE ONLY
44. 9 A.M. SERVICE ONLY
45. 9:30 A.M. SERVICE ONLY
46. 11:30 A.M. SERVICE ONLY
47. 4 P.M. SERVICE ONLY
48. 4:30 P.M. SERVICE ONLY
49. 5 P.M. SERVICE ONLY
50. 5:30 P.M. SERVICE ONLY
51. 6 P.M. SERVICE ONLY
52. 6:30 P.M. SERVICE ONLY
53. 7 P.M. SERVICE ONLY
54. RESUME OPS NEXT BUS. DAY AT 7 A.M.
55. RESUME OPS NEXT BUS. DAY AT 11 A.M.
56. RESUME OPS NEXT BUS. DAY AT 12:30 P.M.
57. CONTACT PLANT OFFICE, SUPERVISOR
58. ALL SHIFTS
59. 1ST SHIFT ONLY
60. 2ND SHIFT ONLY
61. 3RD SHIFT ONLY
62. NOT SEEING PATIENTS
63. DELAYED SERVICE
64. BUSES ONLY 2 HOUR DELAY
65. BUSES ONLY 3 HOUR DELAY
66. BUSES ONLY 2 HOUR DELAY NO ICY ROADS
67. BUSES ONLY 1 HOUR DELAY NO ICY ROADS
If you require status-code wording that is specific to your organization, please contact Amanda Shaw at amanda.shaw@foxcarolina.com or 864-213-2230.