How do I add someone to your missing persons page?

FOX Carolina will be happy to add a person to the missing persons section of our website provided all of the below information is emailed to foxcarolinanews@foxcarolina.com.

Your name

Your email address

What is the missing person's name?

When was this person last seen?

Where was this person last seen?

Provide a description of the missing person, including any clothing or vehicle information

Who should people contact if they have information about this missing person?

Has a report been filed with a local law enforcement agency? If so, which one?

A picture must be attached to the email

Again, all of the information listed above must be included in the email. If the information requested is missing, your post will likely not be added to the website.

FOX Carolina would also appreciate a follow up email to the same address in the event that the person is found.

Please note that submission of a missing person does not guarantee on-air or online coverage of the person's disappearance.