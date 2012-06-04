Greenville pastor among 48 arrested in stings

Michael Wolfe was among those arrested during a prostitution sting in Greenville County. (Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE: In 2017, representation for Perretta confirmed he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct but later had the charge expunged.

Greenville County deputies said they arrested 48 people during two prostitution stings last week, including a pastor.

Deputies said that on Friday they conducted the undercover operation near the intersection of Interstate 85 and Augusta Road. They said that 14 men solicited the undercover deputies and were charged with either prostitution or loitering to engage in prostitution.

Among those arrested during Friday's sting was 49-year-old Michael Wolfe. He is listed as the pastor of Advent United Methodist Church on Woodruff Road on the church's website.

Others arrested during Friday's sting were: William Perretta, James Durham, Curtis Tate, Elmer Perez, Ivan Camacho, Terrance Borei, Stephen White, Sylvester Golden Jr., Jamie Hinton, John Jefferson, William Vaughn, Terry Brown and Timothy Underwood.

Deputies said that on Saturday they conducted a second undercover operation along White Horse Road. They said 34 people were arrested during that investigation. The names of those arrested during this sting were not immediately released.

