Man confesses to 2003 cold case murders of 4 Superbike employees

Deputies says the man in the sketch has never come forward but was seen at the store the day of the killings. (Mar. 1, 2012/FOX Carolina)

The victims of the 2003 Superbike Motorsports killings, from left to right: Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Brian Lucas and Scott Ponder. (File/FOX Carolina)

A case that went unsolved for more than a decade is now coming to a close after an Upstate man confessed to multiple murders.

Just short of 13 years ago, someone walked into the Superbike Motorsports shop on Parris Bridge Road in Spartanburg County and gunned down the four people inside.

Those killed were shop mechanic Chris Sherbert, manager Brian Lucas, owner Scott Ponder, and Scott's mother Beverly Guy. Investigators said they were executed and nothing was stolen.

No one reported hearing the shots.

They were killed the afternoon of Nov. 6, 2003. Terry Guy got a call from his mother who told him the shop was surrounded by Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office patrol cars. Inside were the bodies of his wife Beverly Guy and stepson Scott Ponder.

"This small town had never seen anything like that," Terry Guy said. "It's obvious."

To this day, his emotions have ranged from anger, to sadness, to even forgiveness.

"I had so much hatred inside of me when it happened, it wouldn't have bothered me to shoot the man myself if I seen who it was, but I think my faith has grown so much, I want to be able to walk up to the man and tell him I forgive him," said Terry Guy.

In the days that followed, deputies patrolled the area, tracking down leads. What the families of the victims never expected, was that nine years later, they would still have few answers. Melissa Ponder's husband Scott was among those killed. She was pregnant with their son at the time of the murders.

"I thought I would see this crime through and that for me, I'd sit in a courtroom and watch somebody pay for the crime," said Melissa Ponder. "I never imagined that I would have nine years behind me and a little boy that's now 8 years old."

In 2012, FOX Carolina spoke with Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright about why the investigation has stretched on for such a long period of time.

"We've done all that we have available to us," Wright said. "If there are new things to do, I will do them. I've got guys that are looking at different angles. I am asking different opinions from different agencies."

That included inviting South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents to Spartanburg County in the past few months. He said their investigation led to some areas that would be pursued.

"The blame is to the people who killed them, not to us," said Wright.

Lorraine and Tom Lucas understand that Wright inherited the case from the previous Sheriff Bill Coffey. Their son Brian was among those killed at the store. They believe mistakes were made in the investigation on the day of the crime and since then as well.

"From blood samples being mixed up to crime scene being messed up by EMS personnel," said Tom Lucas.

They expressed frustration in the case and believe not enough resources had been used over the years to bring a killer to justice.

"This community as a whole deserves answers," said Lorraine Lucas.

"I know resources are few, maybe money's short, but this has gone on way too long and we keep getting the same run-around, the same old thing," said Tom Lucas.

Robin Lucas Olsen was married to Brian Lucas at the time of the murders. She was not as critical of the investigation. Instead, she appealed to possible witnesses for answers.

"I believe fresh sets of eyes are great, but I believe the Sheriff's Department is doing what they can with what they have. It's left up to the public to an extent to offer up what they know or what they remember," Olsen said.

The families and investigators hoped the 9-year anniversary of the killings would prompt someone to come forward with information.

"This case. It's solvable," said Terry Guy.

Melissa Ponder agreed. She spoke with FOX Carolina from her current home in Arizona,

"We're never going to give up," said Melissa Ponder. "I don't care if I'm on my last breath. I won't give up."

Wright echoed that sentiment. He admitted the case had been challenging, but said his goal was to get it solved.

"We have four people who haven't been served justice yet," Wright said. "We have four people that were brutally murdered. Yeah, it's weighed on me since I've been sheriff."

Earlier in 2012, deputies released a sketch of a man who was seen at the business minutes before the killings.

TODD KOHLHEPP CONFESSES TO SUPERBIKE KILLINGS

Just a day short of the 2003 murders, a man by the name of Todd Kohlhepp shared with investigators on another case, that he was responsible for the killings.

Kohlhepp was taken into custody this week after Kala Brown, an Anderson woman missing 2 months, was found chained up like a dog inside a metal storage cabinet on his property.

The shocking news didn't stop there. Days later, the body of a missing man was found on Kohlhepp's property in a shallow grave. Saturday, Sheriff Chuck Wright and Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed that the body had been identified as Charles David Carver, the significant other of Kala Brown. He had also gone missing with Kala Brown.

As investigators began canvasing Kohlhepp's nearly 100 acres of property, they happened upon Carver's body. Wright said that during interrogation, Carver admitted to the murders of Chris Sherbert, Brian Lucas, Scott Ponder, and Scott's mother, Beverly Guy, and showed investigators 2 more grave sites belonging to his victims.

MORE: ?Sheriff: Todd Kohlhepp confesses to Superbike murders

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.