Charges reduced in double-fatal hit-and-run crash

UPDATE: The charges against Owens were reduced to leaving the scene of an accident and property damage. He was sentenced to time served. The charges were later expunged from his record.

Troopers said they arrested the driver accused of hitting and killing a Greenville man and his 12-year-old stepson then fleeing the scene on Sunday.

The pair was struck late Sunday night while riding a dirt bike on Woodside Avenue near North Sixth Street in the Parker community of Greenville.

Troopers said they were looking for a silver 2004 to 2007 Chevy Malibu in connection with the accident. Troopers said they received a tip just before 9 a.m. Tuesday that led them to the suspected car and driver.

Lance Cpl. Bill Rhyne said they arrested 54-year-old Gordon Owens, who lives on Woodside Avenue, on Tuesday.

Owens was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Troopers said more charges could be filed in the case.

FOX Carolina spoke with Glenda Blackstone, the wife and mother of the victims, pleading for the driver to come forward.

"My husband said I am going to spend some one on one time with my son. I will see you in a little bit," Blackstone said.

Blackstone said her husband, 32-year-old Robert Blackstone, and her son, Timothy Rowland, were riding the dirt bike they often rode in a field near their house when the accident happened.

The Greenville County coroner said the impact from the crash sent the bike into a utility pole and neither rider was wearing a helmet.

While Glenda Blackstone said as hard as it was talk about what happened to her family, she wants to the driver to hear her message.

"There is nothing I can say about bringing them back because that won't happen," she said. "But just let us know if it was an accident, just let us know that you're sorry."

Owens is scheduled to have a bond hearing in Greenville County Tuesday night.

