Have an account? Report closings, delays via PHONE

If you already have a FOX Carolina Closings and Delays account, here are the instructions for reporting a closing or delay.

You will need your organization ID and passcode to use the system. Your account information has not changed from the previous year, unless otherwise notified.

To report your closing or delay using our new online system, click here.

To report your closing or delay using phone system:

1. Call 864-297-1474. The system will play a welcome message.

2. Listen for the prompt to enter the organization ID and press #.

3. Enter the organization's passcode and press #. The system will announce the name of the organization you entered and the organization's current status. If the organization name does not match with the information below, do not proceed. Please either call the number below or email the address below to alert us of the problem.

4. Follow the main menu prompts to change or clear your organization's status. Click here for detailed instructions on how to use the phone system menu and options, as it has changed as of Aug. 1, 2014.

5. If you are using a special status code, you will have an option to listen to a list of available statuses or you may enter your status code directly. Click here for a complete list of status codes.

By calling the above number and following the steps outlined, your closing or delay will get on-air and online almost immediately. This system is much more efficient than a fax, email or phone call to the newsroom on a busy weather day.

If you do not already have an account and you need to get a closing or delay added amidst busy winter weather, please contact Amanda Shaw at 864-213-2230 or our newsroom at 864-213-2121.

If you need to create an account on a normal weather day, please fill out the form online here.

For complete weather and school closing information, visit foxcarolina.com and watch FOX Carolina News: Monday through Friday from 5 to 9 a.m. and every night starting at 10 p.m.

If you have any questions about our system, you can send an e-mail to Amanda Shaw or call 864-213-2230. Please include your organization ID and passcode in any correspondence regarding your account.