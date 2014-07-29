Ashley Minelli is a co-anchor for The Four O'Clock News on FOX Carolina

Ashley grew up in Wayne, NJ, and graduated from the University of Miami with bachelor of science degrees in broadcast journalism and psychology.

She began her on-air career in March 2011 as a one-man-band reporter in Macon, GA, at 41NBC-WMGT-DT. She was later promoted to anchor and helped produce the evening news in July 2012.

As a college student, Ashley was lucky to intern and learn from great reporters at CBS4-WFOR in Miami, FL. She also got an amazing opportunity to test out her "funny bone" as an intern for the Late Show with David Letterman.

Ashley joined the FOX Carolina team as a reporter in July 2014. She took on an even bigger role with the station as an anchor in August 2016 with the launch of The Morning News Weekends. In September 2017, she became a co-anchor of The Four O'Clock News.

On the weekends, I love to: SHOP! You'll also probably find me in downtown Greenville seeking out the best local restaurants. I'm a foodie!

My favorite movie is: Just Friends (It's a Minelli family holiday tradition!) and The Departed.

My favorite kind of music is: Anything Bruce Springsteen sings, but country/indie folk singers are right behind him.

My favorite food is: Pizza, bagels (I'm a Yankee!) and Mexican.

Hidden talents: I'm told I'm an awesome chef. I've mastered some of my mom's Italian dishes - chicken parm and baked ziti - the southern girl in me has perfected chili, "northern" mac ‘n' cheese and honey-barbecue chicken wings.

Hobbies: I love to read and cook (when I have time).

Most memorable story: There are so many! I interviewed a woman over the holidays who was part of a homeless assistance program through her children's school system. She and her kids were living in an extended-stay hotel not knowing how they would afford to stay through the New Year. Despite her tough situation, this woman counts her blessings. She has the most beautiful spirit I've ever encountered. She reminds me that at the end of the day there is always something to be thankful for. On a lighter note, I'm a political news junkie! I'll never forget covering a local county commission race that ended in a straight-up tie or covering the effort to legalize medical marijuana in Georgia during the 2014 legislative session.