WATCH LIVE: March for Our Lives protest in Asheville - FOX Carolina 21

WATCH LIVE: March for Our Lives protest in Asheville

March for Our Lives protests are taking place all over the country with participants demanding that their lives and safety become a priority and that we find a solution to end mass school shootings. Click here to watch live video.

