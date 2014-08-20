You decide 'Player of the Week' - FOX Carolina 21

You decide 'Player of the Week'

Every Saturday night starting Aug. 18, tune into FOX Carolina Sports during The Ten O'Clock News, and we'll give you three players to choose from.

Then go online to foxcarolina.com/blitz and vote for your favorite player!

The winner will be announced during the next Friday Night Blitz, which airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. 

Make sure you vote, and good luck to all our local student-athletes!

