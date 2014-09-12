'Unsolved Mysteries' sharing Superbike murders case

Deputies say this is a sketch of the customer/possible witness that has yet to come forward. (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

The victims of the 2003 Superbike Motorsports killings, from left to right: Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Brian Lucas and Scott Ponder. (File/FOX Carolina)

Nearly 11 years later, the Superbike Motorsports quadruple homicide case remains unsolved and a popular mystery program is helping get the word out to hopefully generate tips.

Unsolved Mysteries posted a video on its YouTube page on Friday that features photos of the victims, information on the Nov. 6, 2003 murders at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee, and an interview with Lorraine Lucas, mother of one of the victims.

An unknown gunman entered the bike shop on Parris Bridge Road, shooting and killing store owner Scott Ponder, his mother Beverly Guy, shop foreman Brian Lucas and mechanic Chris Sherbert.

On the 10th anniversary of the murders, deputies said the killer may not have been from the area as the shop sold motorcycles to hundreds of people in several states as far north as Maryland and as far west as Arkansas.

"We know a lot of motorcycles were shipped by truck to parts of the country where people bought them over the internet," said Sgt. Allan Wood with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 6, 2013. "So perhaps it was somebody that had done business over the internet and never met face-to-face."

In 2012, deputies released a new sketch of a customer who was never identified or came forward as a witness. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said deputies believe he knows what happened.

"This fellow will tell us exactly what happened in the shop that day," said Wright.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case.



Anyone with information on the unsolved case is asked to call Crime Stopper at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

