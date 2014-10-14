How to report a power outage - FOX Carolina 21

Power Outages

How to report a power outage

Posted: Updated:
A utility worker repairs a line during an outage. (File/Associated Press) A utility worker repairs a line during an outage. (File/Associated Press)

If your power goes out during severe weather, here are the numbers you're asked to call to report an outage for the following utility companies:

Blue Ridge Electric: 1-888-BLUERIDGE (258-3743) or 1-800-240-3400

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

Laurens Electric: 1-800-942-3141

French Broad Electric (828 area code):

  • Madison 649-2051
  • Mitchell 688-4815
  • TN, Madison 800-222-6190
  • Yancey 682-6121

French Broad Electric after 4:30 p.m. (828 area code):

  • Madison 649-2051
  • Mitchell, Yancey 682-6121
  • TN, Madison 800-222-6190
Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.