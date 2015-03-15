Man sentenced in deadly 2015 Anderson Co. shooting

A man has been charged in a deadly shooting in Anderson County back in 2015 has been sentenced.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened along the 2300 block of South McDuffie Street Extension about 5:38 a.m. on March 15, 2015.

Lt. Sheila Cole said deputies arrived to find a man dead at the scene.

The man was found inside a blue vehicle and had visible gunshot wounds, Cole said.

Deputy Coroner Don McCown identified the victim as Ryan O'Neil Tatum, 38, of Mauldin. McCown said Tatum was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cole said Raeford Derrane Wideman was charged with murder in the incident. ?Warrants stated that the incident was witnessed by several people and that Wideman admitted to it.

According to warrants, the weapon used was a 9mm handgun.

The shooting appeared to have been an isolated incident and did not pose a continued threat to the community, Cole said.

According to an official release from the solicitor's office, Wideman shot Tatum multiple times while he was in a vehicle outside Wideman's home. The release said Tatum had been dating Wideman's sister at the time, and was returning from Greenville with her and her cousin, when Wideman came out of the house armed.

The investigation proved Wideman had every intention of killing Tatum, though he initially maintained that he had accidentally fired those shots, said the release.

On November 16, 2017, Wideman was convicted of murder and sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.