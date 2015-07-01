Deputies: Two charged following sexual misconduct investigation

UPDATE: On April 26, 2017, Alec Holder was acquitted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said two men have been charged in connection with a 2014 sexual misconduct investigation.

Alec Grant Holder, 20, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal sexual conduct with a minor 2nd degree.

Joshua Aaron Dale Haney, 21, was also arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the deputies, a 13-year-old and 12-year-old girls freely engaged in Facebook conversations with the two men in December of 2014. Late one night, deputies said the girls left while their parents were asleep and were picked up by Holder and Haney.

Deputies said the girls were then driven to a home on Forest Drive in Liberty, where Holder engaged in sexual intercourse with one of the juveniles on a second visit.

Holder is being held at the Pickens County Detention Facility on a $23,000 bond.

