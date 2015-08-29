Group holds ride along for 6-year-old battling cancer

A motorcycle ride along was held Saturday to show support for a Simpsonville child battling cancer.

The "Our Band of Brothers" organization gathered to support 6-year-old Peyton Gesing, or L'il Man as they know him. The group said they wanted to show Peyton that they were praying for him and supporting his fight against cancer.

The group led the ride from the Sunrise Saloon and Grill in Greer to Peyton's home in Simpsonville. The group then delivered Peyton's very own motorcycle vest.

About 125 people came out on their motorcycles for Peyton.

"Peyton has been a very frequent topic of discussion and has been on our prayer list since the very first meeting of our group", said the group, "we are all very excited about bringing some joy to young Peyton this Saturday."

