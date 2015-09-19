Greenwood mayor unleashes Jay Z quote on Twitter after not-guilty verdict

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >
Smoking at work will cost you more than a week of precious vacation time at one Japanese company.More >
Smoking at work will cost you more than a week of precious vacation time at one Japanese company.More >
The former pastor of South Carolina's largest church has announced he is in the process of a divorce.More >
The former pastor of South Carolina's largest church has announced he is in the process of a divorce.More >
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Thursday that a suspect has been arrested in a 17-year-old kidnapping and sex crime.More >
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Thursday that a suspect has been arrested in a 17-year-old kidnapping and sex crime.More >
Investigators say a San Antonio-area couple punished their three young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog's training collar and beating them all...More >
Investigators say a San Antonio-area couple punished their three young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog's training collar and beating them all with a thorny switch.More >
Scott Ostrem, the man suspected of killing three people at a Colorado Walmart on Wednesday night, has been arrested, Thornton police tweeted Thursday.More >
Scott Ostrem, the man suspected of killing three people at a Colorado Walmart on Wednesday night, has been arrested, Thornton police tweeted Thursday.More >
Action star Chuck Norris is taking on medical device manufacturers in a lawsuit alleging a chemical used in MRI imaging scans poisoned his wife.More >
Action star Chuck Norris is taking on medical device manufacturers in a lawsuit alleging a chemical used in MRI imaging scans poisoned his wife.More >
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.More >
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.More >
A 70-year-old Virginia man attacked his wife with a hatchet before taking his own life with a chainsaw, police said.More >
A 70-year-old Virginia man attacked his wife with a hatchet before taking his own life with a chainsaw, police said.More >
WalletHub releases a list of the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina for 2018.More >
WalletHub releases a list of the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina for 2018.More >
The Biltmore Company released photos of its tree raising and decorations inside the Biltmore Estate for Christmas 2017.More >
The Biltmore Company released photos of its tree raising and decorations inside the Biltmore Estate for Christmas 2017.More >
Great weather on Wednesday made for a gorgeous day in downtown Greenville.More >
Great weather on Wednesday made for a gorgeous day in downtown Greenville.More >
Travel + Leisure readers voted Greenville as one of the top 20 friendliest cities in the U.S.More >
Travel + Leisure readers voted Greenville as one of the top 20 friendliest cities in the U.S.More >
The 35-foot Fraser Fir will be decorated and the mansion will open for the annual Christmas at Biltmore celebration on Friday, Nov. 3.More >
The 35-foot Fraser Fir will be decorated and the mansion will open for the annual Christmas at Biltmore celebration on Friday, Nov. 3.More >
The Townville Fire Department hosted its Trunk-or-Treat event on Tuesday. (10/31/17)More >
The Townville Fire Department hosted its Trunk-or-Treat event on Tuesday. (10/31/17)More >
An Upstate woman carved spooktacular pumpkins for her mother's annual Halloween Display on Ambrose Trail in Greer. Carvings by: Georgie Robinson BrownMore >
An Upstate woman carved spooktacular pumpkins for her mother's annual Halloween Display on Ambrose Trail in Greer. Carvings by: Georgie Robinson BrownMore >
The Greenville Shriners Hospital put on its annual employee costume parade and contest on Tuesday.More >
The Greenville Shriners Hospital put on its annual employee costume parade and contest on Tuesday.More >
FOX Carolina viewers share their Halloween costume photos.More >
FOX Carolina viewers share their Halloween costume photos.More >
Eight BB&T employees locked themselves in a break room when a deer smashed through the front of the branch, wreaking havoc.More >
Eight BB&T employees locked themselves in a break room when a deer smashed through the front of the branch, wreaking havoc.More >