Greenwood mayor unleashes Jay Z quote on Twitter after not-guilty verdict

The clerk of court confirmed Thursday that the mayor of Greenwood was found not guilty after a DUI trial.

A booking report provided by the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office indicated 49-year-old David Welborn Adams was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol in September 2015 on Edgefield Street.

Troopers said Adams approached a safety checkpoint and had a strong odor of alcohol about him. Adams was reportedly given standard field sobriety tests before being charged with driving under the influence.

He was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center where a $1,022 personal recognizance bond was set. Adams took a breath test at the detention center and his blood alcohol content was 0.09, according to troopers.

FOX Carolina reached out to Adams for comment and he referred us to a statement issued to Greenwood Today.

“I didn’t feel like I was impaired,” Adams reportedly told Greenwood Today. “I’m waiting on the results of the blood test.”

After a four-hour trial in November 2017, Adams was found not guilty by a jury.

Adams took to Twitter on Thursday to express his feelings about the verdict:

In the words of Jay Z, "not guilty, y'all got to feel me" #vindicated — Welborn Adams (@WelbornAdams) November 2, 2017

Copyright 2015 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.