Sarah Danik is a co-anchor for The Four O'Clock News on FOX Carolina. A graduate of New York University, Danik has more than a decade of experience in the TV industry, both behind and in front of the camera. Her work has taken her to NBC's Weekend Today Show and MSNBC as a producer, and to South Africa as a field producer for the UNA-USA. The Lima, Ohio native has anchored and reported at a number of stations from Long Island, to Iowa, and now South Carolina where she joined FOX Carolina in September 2015. Sarah is married to a wonderful, hockey loving husband, Nick, and they love going to games, traveling, and trying new restaurants!
On the Weekends: I’ll most likely be working, but on my days off, I love to hang out with my husband, catch up with friends, try out new recipes, go for a run, or maybe see a movie.
My Favorite Movie: Do I have to pick just one?
Favorite Food: Anything with peanut butter or cheese!
Children: Sarah and husband Nick welcomed baby Ella Marie in June 2017.
Volunteer service: JDRF – I have Type 1 diabetes and I like to support the search for better therapies, and hopefully, a cure!
Most memorable story: I was able to raise awareness about sex trafficking in Iowa, and share with others just how much of a horrific problem it really is. Through the coverage, local legislators got more involved, and laws were changed to better protect the victims in the crime.
