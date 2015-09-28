Sarah Danik is a co-anchor for The Four O'Clock News on FOX Carolina. A graduate of New York University, Danik has more than a decade of experience in the TV industry, both behind and in front of the camera. Her work has taken her to NBC's Weekend Today Show and MSNBC as a producer, and to South Africa as a field producer for the UNA-USA. The Lima, Ohio native has anchored and reported at a number of stations from Long Island, to Iowa, and now South Carolina where she joined FOX Carolina in September 2015. Sarah is married to a wonderful, hockey loving husband, Nick, and they love going to games, traveling, and trying new restaurants!

Awards:

Emmy, Upper Midwest Chapter, Best Daytime Newscast, 2011, Anchor/Producer

Iowa Broadcast News Association, 1st Place, 2013, 2012, In/Depth Series, Reporter

Iowa Broadcast News Association, 1st Place, 2012, 2011, Overall Excellence, Anchor

Iowa Broadcast News Association, 3rd Place, 2013, Best Newscast, Anchor

Minnesota SPJ Best Newscast, 2nd Place, 2012, 2011, Anchor

AP Iowa’s Best Newscast 2008, Reporter

On the Weekends: I’ll most likely be working, but on my days off, I love to hang out with my husband, catch up with friends, try out new recipes, go for a run, or maybe see a movie.

My Favorite Movie: Do I have to pick just one?

Favorite Food: Anything with peanut butter or cheese!

Children: Sarah and husband Nick welcomed baby Ella Marie in June 2017.

Volunteer service: JDRF – I have Type 1 diabetes and I like to support the search for better therapies, and hopefully, a cure!

Most memorable story: I was able to raise awareness about sex trafficking in Iowa, and share with others just how much of a horrific problem it really is. Through the coverage, local legislators got more involved, and laws were changed to better protect the victims in the crime.