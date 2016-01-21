How to report a power outage

Power outages may occur as ice, snow and freezing rain push into the area this week.

If you lose power, here are the numbers to call to report an outage for the following utility companies:

Blue Ridge Electric: 1-888-BLUERIDGE (258-3743) or 1-800-240-3400

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

CLICK HERE FOR DUKE ENERGY'S ONLINE OUTAGE MAP

Laurens Electric: 1-800-942-3141

French Broad Electric (828 area code):

Madison 649-2051

Mitchell 688-4815

TN, Madison 800-222-6190

Yancey 682-6121

French Broad Electric after 4:30 p.m. (828 area code):

Madison 649-2051

Mitchell, Yancey 682-6121

TN, Madison 800-222-6190

Broad River Electric:

Cherokee County 864-489-5738

All other counties 866-266-7688

Greer Public Works

Call 864-848-5500

Check GreerCPW.com or Facebook.com/GreerCPW for updates

Duke Energy urges customers to be prepared in case they lose power. Duke officials recommend taking the following actions and precautions before and during an outage:

Check your supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc.

Ensure a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or NOAA weather radio is on hand.

Do not attempt to heat your home with a gas grill or by bringing a generator inside. Only operate such equipment outdoors in well-ventilated areas. Follow manufacturer instructions.

Check on family members, friends and neighbors who have special medical needs or who are elderly to ensure they have necessary emergency supplies. Encourage them to determine now what action they would take in the event of an extended power outage.

