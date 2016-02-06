'Breakout' escape games coming to Greenville

Greenville's newest bowling alley celebrated its grand opening on Monday!More >
Greenville's newest bowling alley celebrated its grand opening on Monday!More >
The coroner said a Georgia man was killed in a wrong way crash on I-85 in Anderson County Monday night.More >
The coroner said a Georgia man was killed in a wrong way crash on I-85 in Anderson County Monday night.More >
Investigators are searching for a missing 18-year-old last seen in Chesnee on Saturday.More >
Investigators are searching for a missing 18-year-old last seen in Chesnee on Saturday.More >
An Upstate community activist was arrested early Monday morning in Greenville County, according to deputies.More >
An Upstate community activist was arrested early Monday morning in Greenville County, according to deputies.More >
Authorities say a five-car crash on a Detroit Freeway that killed two women may have been the result of road rage. nMore >
Authorities say a five-car crash on a Detroit Freeway that killed two women may have been the result of road rage.More >
Deputies are searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting in Greenville County Monday night.More >
Deputies are searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting in Greenville County Monday night.More >
Easley Police are searching for three persons of interest captured on surveillance footage from an Upstate vape store.More >
Easley Police are searching for three persons of interest captured on surveillance footage from an Upstate vape store.More >
A former worker recently fired from a Florida awning company followed through with a plan to kill his co-workers, singling out five co-workers and fatally shooting them in the head before taking his own life, authorities said.More >
A former worker recently fired from a Florida awning company followed through with a plan to kill his co-workers, singling out five co-workers and fatally shooting them in the head before taking his own life, authorities said.More >
Police responded to a report of shots fired at Pirate’s Voyage in Myrtle Beach Sunday evening, and witnesses said there was a shoot-out there, but police were unable to locate the men who were allegedly involved. At about 8:40 p.m., Horry County Police responded to the dinner theater on Kings Highway, according to the police report.More >
Police responded to a report of shots fired at Pirate’s Voyage in Myrtle Beach Sunday evening, and witnesses said there was a shoot-out there, but police were unable to locate the men who were allegedly involved. At about 8:40 p.m., Horry County Police responded to the dinner theater on Kings Highway, according to the police report.More >
A Nebraska family said they are outraged after their 8-year-old daughter was disqualified from a soccer tournament.More >
A Nebraska family said they are outraged after their 8-year-old daughter was disqualified from a soccer tournament.More >
A new bowling alley called Stone Pin Company opened its doors along East Stone Avenue Monday night.More >
A new bowling alley called Stone Pin Company opened its doors along East Stone Avenue Monday night.More >
The Clemson Tigers took an 8-0 loss against Vanderbilt Monday night, ending the team's season in the regionals.More >
The Clemson Tigers took an 8-0 loss against Vanderbilt Monday night, ending the team's season in the regionals.More >
Take a look inside The Abernathy, a new hotel celebrating Clemson's history.More >
Take a look inside The Abernathy, a new hotel celebrating Clemson's history.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of the top 25 best places to live in South Carolina.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of the top 25 best places to live in South Carolina.More >
A memorial for fallen deputy Devin Hodges grows outside the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
A memorial for fallen deputy Devin Hodges grows outside the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)