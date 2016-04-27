Deputies: Man accused of trying to run over pregnant wife arrested

UPDATE: McGill was indicted but the charge was later dismissed with prejudice by a judge.

Union County deputies said Tuesday a man accused of trying to run over his pregnant wife was arrested Monday, nearly a week after the incident occurred.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Putman Road just before 3:30 a.m. on April 26 and met with the victim, who said Robert McGill hit her with soda bottles and tried unsuccessfully to strike her with his SUV as he left the home.

The victim said McGill picked up a six pack of Pepsi bottles and began throwing them at her, hitting her in the head and back.

The woman said McGill then drove his SUV at her as she was standing in front of her car, which he had wanted to take because it had better gas mileage. Investigative reports state the woman jumped out of the way and the SUV crashed into her car, causing damage.

Warrants were signed, charging McGill with domestic violence second degree, deputies said.

According to online jail records, McGill was booked on Monday morning.

