Alexa Rodriguez is a reporter for FOX Carolina. She appears on The Morning News.

Alexa, a Florida native, joined FOX Carolina in August 2016 after working for two years as an anchor, reporter and producer in Macon, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2014 with a degree in broadcast journalism and Spanish. During her time in college, Alexa interned at WFTV Channel 9 in Orlando and Univision in Tampa.

E-mail: Alexa.Rodriguez@foxcarolina.com.

Follow Alexa on Facebook and Twitter.

On the weekends: I love to try new restaurants and catch up on my ShondaLand shows.

My favorite movie: Anything animated, preferably Pixar.

My favorite kind of music: Pop.

Favorite food: Dessert!

Hidden talents: I know the choreography to multiple Beyonce and Lady Gaga music videos.

Hobbies: Professional shopper.

Pets: Aunt to my brother’s French bulldog, Chief.

Most memorable story: A man was driving his Tesla car to every state in the country. He was also interviewing people who were making a difference in their communities and uploading the videos to a blog. There was a charging station behind my previous new station’s building so we did the interview while he was charging, then he headed south toward his next city!