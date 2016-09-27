SLED charges former Gaffney police officer with assault

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has filed charges against a former Gaffney police officer after investigating claims that he used excessive force when dealing with a handcuffed suspect.

A warrant was signed on Tuesday charging Billy Charles Hyatt with assault and battery third degree.

Per the warrant, the incident happened on Sept. 19 at the Cherokee County Detention Center. Hyatt is accused of intentionally committing battery upon the victim while acting as a law enforcement officer with the victim in his custody.

If convicted, Hyatt, 33, may face up to 30 days in prison and up to a $500 fine.

Gaffney City Administrator James Taylor released this statement in September.

On Monday, September 19, 2016, the City of Gaffney was notified by the Cherokee County Sheriff of a possible use-of-force incident by a Gaffney Police Officer on 9/16/2016 at the Cherokee County Detention Center. The officer was suspended pending a full investigation of the incident. On Tuesday, September 20, 2016, the officer under investigation was contacted by phone and was asked to come and discuss the incident with the Gaffney Police Chief. During this phone call, he submitted his resignation over the phone to the Gaffney Police Chief, and he later arrived at the Police Station and submitted a written resignation and returned all city property and equipment. This incident is still under investigation by SLED. The City of Gaffney is cooperating and has turned over all evidence to SLED for their investigation. The reported use-of-force occurred after the Gaffney Police Department responded to a reported domestic violence incident, which resulted in one subject being transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Upon arrival at the Detention Center, a Gaffney City Police officer was escorting the handcuffed subject when the reported use-of-force occurred and the subject received injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The subject was treated and returned to the Detention Center.

