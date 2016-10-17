Man accused of crashing into patrol car, trying to run over deputy behind bars in Upstate

Jail records show a man accused of trying to run over a deputy with a car in October is now behind bars in Greenville County after being arrested in North Carolina in December.

Deputies said that on Oct. 11, 23 year-old, Ryan Hamilton of Piedmont intentionally, struck a deputy’s patrol vehicle with a stolen Honda and attempted to hit a deputy before fleeing the scene.

Warrants were signed charging Hamilton with attempted murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and malicious damage to property.

Deputies said in December that officers in North Carolina had taken Hamilton into custody.

On Monday, Hamilton was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

He is charged with attempted murder, reckless driving, possession of stolen vehicle, malicious injury to property, and leaving the scene of unattended vehicle.

