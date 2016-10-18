Reward offered as search continues for missing Anderson Co. man

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen in Anderson in October.

Investigators said 33-year-old Charles D. Garrett was last seen walking from a residence on the 100 block of Capital Way in Anderson on Oct 2 at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2. He was reportedly heading toward Highway 24.

Garrett was wearing a white or tan shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Garrett's family is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to his location.

If anyone knows where Mr. Garrett can be located please contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400.

