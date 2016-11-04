Neighbors shocked by latest accusations against Todd Kohlhepp

"He's a monster to me,” said Ron Owen.

It's the only way Owen can describe his neighbor, Todd Kohlhepp. After Owen heard the Spartanburg County Sheriffs deputies found missing Anderson woman, Kala Brown chained in a container on Kohlhepp's property.

"We spoke to each other,” explained Owen, “We waved to each other as we left."

Kohlhepp, a realtor in the area was brought into custody earlier Thursday. Owen says he just spoke with Todd Kohlhepp a few days ago about the property a few days ago.

"He was talking about putting his property on the market, sell it,” said Owen, “Going out to his 100 acres he's got and building a house out there."

Other neighbors along Windsong Way say Kohlhepp kept to himself. However, all of them knew he was a registered sex offender.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's office out of Arizona, Kohlhepp served time in their prison from October of 1987 until November of 2001. His offense, kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14 year old girl.

The judge in his case described Kohlhepp, "He is behaviorally and emotionally dangerous."

The judge also writes in the document, “25 months of the most intensive and expensive professional intervention, short of god's will, will provide no protection for the public."

Though Kala Brown was missing for 2 months, Owen says Kohlhepp, the broker in charge at TKA Real Estate didn't act strange.

"It seemed like business as usual,” explained Owen, “He had folks that came and went. They were real estate folks."

According to court documents, Kohlhepp displayed violent and sexual behavior as early as age 9, but his neighbor say they never noticed anything out of the ordinary.

