READ: Psych evaluation reveals insight into Todd Kohlhepp's past

Todd Kohlhepp, a registered sex offender accused of chaining a woman up like a dog on his property in Spartanburg County, has a history of violent and concerning behavior, according to court documents.

FOX Carolina obtained the documents from Maricopa County, Arizona via a records request. The papers contain details about Kohlhepp's past convictions and mental health history that sparked concern among officials during his 1987 trial. Kohlhepp was accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint and raping her.

Below is the transfer summary where, at the age of 15, Kohlhepp was recommended for adult court by his probation officer. Some information has been redacted to protect the victim's identity:

In a psychological evaluation among the records, a doctor describes Kohlhepp as having "severe underlying emotional issues" and the risk for him displaying dangerous behavior in the future was "moderate to moderately high."

A second evaluation was requested at age 16 by Kohlhepp's attorney. In the documents, it is said Kohlhepp was abused by his father and when asked about his preoccupation with knives and switchblades he said, "my Dad taught me this; he has machetes and guns."

