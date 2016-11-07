Deputies investigating whether online product reviews are connected to Kohlhepp

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating to see if an Amazon.com account is associated with murder and kidnapping suspect Todd Kohlhepp.

The amazon user, listed simply as “Me,” includes some chilling product reviews and is connected to a wish list for a “Todd Kohlhepp.”

The product reviews were for items like padlocks, chainsaws, tactical gear, gun holsters, gun magazines, music purchases, and even books covering topics such as emergency war surgery.

FOX Carolina reached out to the sheriff’s office after receiving multiple inquiries from concerned Amazon users, and on Sunday deputies confirmed they are aware of the Amazon reviews and are investigating them to see if they are connected to Kohlhepp..

The user began posting the cryptic and unsettling reviews in 2014, around the same time the Todd Kohlhepp under investigation in Spartanburg County purchased a nearly one hundred-acre lot in the Woodruff area where on Nov. 3, investigators found a missing woman chained inside a storage container. The next day, investigators said they found the remains of Charlie Carver, the missing woman’s boyfriend, buried in a shallow grave, and on Nov. 6, human remains of at least one other victim were found on the property. Kohlhepp has since been charged with four counts of murder after confessing to a quadruple killing at a Spartanburg County motorbike store. He is also charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of Kala Brown, who deputies said was found chained in the storage container on Kohlhepp’s property.

The Amazon user being investigated posted reviews about padlocks that bear a chilling similarity to the kidnapping case.

The Sep. 13 2014 review read: ”solid locks.. have 5 on a shipping container.. wont (sic) stop them.. but sure will slow them down til (sic) they are too old to care.”

He also reviewed another hidden shackle padlock, citing violence and use on a shipping container.

“Works great.. also if someone talks back.. go old school on them by putting this in a sock and beating them.. they will not appreciate the hardened steel like you will... works great on shipping containers,” the review read.

The user also reviewed a foldable shovel that one could “keep in car for when you have to hide the bodies and you left the full size shovel at home.”

The first review listed was one for a stun gun. The review read: "Seriously trying to find a reason to zap one of my agents for being lazy.. its (sic)going to be the new office motivational tool." Deputies said the Kohlhepp under investigation in Spartanburg County owned a real estate company and had agents working for him.

