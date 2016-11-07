Sheriff: Kohlhepp had 3 requests before confessing to Superbike killings

The victims of the 2003 Superbike Motorsports killings, from left to right: Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Brian Lucas and Scott Ponder. (File/FOX Carolina)

Sex offender and kidnapping suspect Todd Kohlhepp shocked the Upstate over the weekend by confessing responsibility in a quadruple homicide cold case--but not before he reportedly made three requests.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Kohlhepp first wanted to speak with his mother before the confession. He also asked Wright to take a photo to his mother.

His third request, according to the sheriff, was to transfer money to pay for college tuition for a girl he is helping to raise.

Wright said all three requests were granted. Subsequently, Kohlhepp said he killed four victims inside Superbike Motorsports in 2003.

