Facebook removes profile for sex offender Todd Kohlhepp

Todd Kohlhepp, a registered sex offender, was violating Facebook policy when he created a profile on the social media site.

Kohlhepp, who is facing charges after a woman was found chained up on his property in Woodruff, pleaded guilty in 1987 to kidnapping. According to court records, Kohlhepp was accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint and raping her.

He was required to register as a sex offender after the case.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed convicted sex offenders are not allowed to have profiles on Facebook and the company will remove any such profiles as soon as they are made aware.

The spokesman confirmed Kohlhepp's profile was taken down.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.