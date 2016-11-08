Kohlhepp confession raises interest in another unsolved homicide case

The Greer Police Department said they are paying attention to the Todd Kohlhepp investigation as they continue to search for answers in an unsolved triple-homicide case.

On Saturday the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said Kohlhepp, who is charged in the kidnapping of an Upstate woman who was held hostage in a storage container, confessed to slaying four people in Superbike Motorsports in 2003.

The Superbike killings, unsolved for more than a decade, have haunted the county as deputies sought justice. Kohlhepp's shocking confession has turned focus to another unsolved 2003 homicide case.

Six months before the Superbike killings, three people were shot to death in Blue Ridge Savings Bank in Greer.

Greer police confirmed the Kohlhepp case as "piqued our interest" about the Blue Ridge bank case, but officers are waiting to see how the investigation develops before looking into it further.

PREVIOUSLY: Sketches released on 10th anniversary of triple homicide case

