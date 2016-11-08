FBI: No gun sale background checks on record for Kohlhepp

The FBI said Tuesday that the agency’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) does not have any record of multiple murder suspect and convicted sex offender Todd Kohlhepp ever attempting to purchase a firearm.

After a missing Anderson woman was found chained and being held captive on Kohlhepp’s Spartanburg County property, Sheriff Chuck Wright said multiple firearms and piles of ammunition were also seized from the property.

Solicitor Barry Barnette said the amount of ammunition uncovered that the property was "unbelievable.”

FOX Carolina reached out to the FBI to see if Kohlhepp was allowed to purchase the weapons. Gun buyers are required to submit to an FBI background check before they can purchase a gun.

Below is the response from Donald Wood, a spokesman for the federal agency.

“…The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) does not have a record for the name Todd Christopher Kohlhepp in relation to a purchase of a firearm. That is to say, it does not appear his name was presented to NICS for a background check by a federal firearms licensee.”

Several people have said Kohlhepp, a registered sex offender in South Carolina, often spoke about owning and enjoying firearms.

Kohlhepp was arrested on Nov. 3 after deputies found Kala Brown chained by the neck and feet on his property in Woodruff. Brown’s boyfriend, Charlie Carver, was found buried in a shallow grave on the property. The couple had been missing for more than two months before deputies made the discovery.

After being taken into custody, Kohlhepp also confessed to four unsolved homicides from 2013 and showed deputies where two other bodies were buried on his Woodruff property.

