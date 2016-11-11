Mother of suspected serial killer: He wasn't doing it for enjoyment

The mother of Todd Kohlhepp told CBS News that her son, who is accused of holding a woman hostage and killing at least four people, is not a monster.

Regina Tague spoke to CBS about Kohlhepp after a woman found chained up on his rural Woodruff property led to the discovery of three graves and a confession to an unsolved quadruple homicide.

Kohlhepp is facing a kidnapping charge and four counts of murder after Anderson woman Kala Brown was rescued from a storage container on his 100-acre property, described as a "compound" by solicitor Barry Barnette. While detained for his involvement in Brown's abduction, deputies said Kohlhepp confessed to slaying four victims inside Superbike Motorsports in 2003.

In an interview on CBS crime series 48 Hours, Tague said Kohlhepp committed acts of violence due to anger. CBS reports that when asked about the Superbike killings, Tague said Kohlhepp had wanted to return a motorcycle to the shop but employees made fun of him.

"They laughed at him, made jokes at him," she said.

Before his confession, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Kohlhepp had three requests, one of which was to let him speak with his mother. Tague told CBS during the interview that when she talked to him, he looked like he had been crying.

"His eyes looked horrible," she said. "They were red."

The deaths of Charlie Carver, Meagan Coxie and Johnny Coxie--three victims found buried on Kohlhepp's property--remain under investigation, but have prompted questioning about the possibility of Kohlhepp being a serial killer.

“We’re trying to make sure that we don’t have a serial killer on our hands," Wright said in a press conference regarding Kohlhepp's arrest. "It very possibly could be what we have."

Tague told CBS she hates that description for her son because he was "very misunderstood."

"He wasn’t doing it for enjoyment," she said. "He was doing it because he was mad and he was hurt.”

Kidnapping survivor Brown and homicide victim Carver were reportedly casual friends with Kohlhepp before his arrest. Barnette said Brown told investigators she saw Kohlhepp shoot Carver multiple times.

When CBS correspondent David Begnaud asked Tague about the motive for the killing, she said Carver "got nasty and got smart-mouthed." She said he then chained up Brown because he "didn't know what to do at that point."

“She saw, evidently, him kill her boyfriend, and he didn’t know what to do with her," Tague said to CBS. "He couldn’t turn her loose. She’d go get the police."

Kohlhepp has not yet been charged in connection with Carver's death, but Barnette said he was confident a murder charge would be forthcoming after his remains were uncovered in a shallow grave.

He asked the judge to deny bond for Kohlhepp, describing him as a "very, very dangerous individual" based on his prior kidnapping conviction and accused sex assault in 1987, for which was later required to register as a sex offender. According to psychiatric records made public in his trial as a teenager, Kohlhepp displayed anger and aggression since childhood toward animals and other children.

"Todd was not a monster," Tague said of her son in the CBS interview. “He’s not even close to it."

