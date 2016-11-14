Attorney: Families of 3 'Superbike' murder victims to file lawsuit against Kohlhepp

The victims of the 2003 Superbike Motorsports killings, from left to right: Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Brian Lucas and Scott Ponder. (File/FOX Carolina)

Fox Carolina has learned the families of three people shot and killed at Superbike Motorsports are filing a civil suit against Todd Kohlhepp.

Kohlhepp is charged with the murders of Beverly Guy, Scott Ponder, Brian Lucas, and Chris Sherbert for the killings on Nov 6 2003.

Attorney Doug Brannon, of Kennedy & Brannon Law Firm in Spartanburg, confirms the probate portion of the suit will begin Tuesday, with an emergency action to re-open the estates of the victims. That action will allow the process to move forward with a civil suit against Kohlhepp.

Brannon declined to comment further on the details of the suit, but did indicate other alleged victims of Kohlhepp are also pursuing legal action.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

Previously:

Sheriff: Todd Kohlhepp confesses to Superbike murders

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.