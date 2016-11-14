Investigators looking for cold cases linked to Kohlhepp in Upstate and Arizona

Spartanburg County investigators continue their search for answers about Todd Kohlhepp and whether he could be linked to any more unsolved murders, and law enforcement officials in Arizona are doing the same.

Kohlhepp has been charged with the Superbike murders; four victims were killed in the 2003 case. It had gone unsolved for more than a decade.

He’s also been charged for holding 30-year-old Kala Brown hostage for two months on his rural Woodruff property. Three other bodies have been found on that same property, Brown's boyfriend Charlie Carver, and married couple Meagan and Johnny Coxie. Kohlhepp hasn't been charged with their murders yet, but is suspected in their deaths.

While officials in South Carolina look for connections, officials in Arizona are also looking into any links of any cold cases that Kohlhepp may have been associated with during the time he lived in Tempe, Arizona.

They say at this time they have found no connection, but will update that as soon as anything comes about.

Back in the Upstate, Sheriff Chuck Wright sat down with FOX Carolina to tell us where the case currently stands, and to give us answers to some questions about the investigation.

The Sheriff said he has never seen a case like the one he's been consumed with over the past week and a half. And while it's difficult for the Sheriff's Office, it's unimaginable for Kala Brown, held captive in chains for two months on Todd Kohlhepp's property.

“I'm not so sure it's really sunk in yet, so she's going to need your prayers.”

We asked Sheriff Chuck Wright about the events leading up to the discovery of Brown. She and her boyfriend Charlie Carver had been missing since late August. But Sheriff Wright told us, they did have some leads.

“We had an idea that this property may have some involvement in it, it's really following up on a lead. We didn't know Miss Kala was on the property, we certainly didn't know she was in the container.”

He also told us, “We flew the property and we didn't see anything out of the ordinary, but then when the phone records came in, we served a search warrant after that.”

We asked Sheriff Wright what led them to believe Kohlhepp may have been involved in the couple's disappearance.

He couldn't go into specifics, but this is what he said about why they were flying over Kohlhepp’s property ahead of his arrest.

“The missing person, that's what we were originally investigating, we didn’t know, we thought it might be, because we had Mr. Todd Kohlhepp's information and some information from good police work from Anderson and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, so we were making sure these tips didn't have anything to do with it.”

But when cell phone records finally came back, investigators searched the property on the ground by foot, after pings from Brown’s cell phone put her in the area.

And when investigators finally found her, they couldn't believe how she was being held. Sheriff Wright described how she was being held in a cage, inside the storage container.

“There was a big storage container. There was a smaller cage-looking thing in there. And what it reminds me of, if you take your mind back to watching some of these shark week programs, where the cameramen get in the shark tank in a cage, that's what it reminded you of.”

The Sheriff is still keeping specifics of the case quiet and believes many of the details will eventually come out in court.

We did ask him though, what kind of impression Todd Kohlhepp left on him.

“I've had people who've Facebooked me saying ‘Why would you pray with someone like him?’ He's a child of God, that's why. He knows he's gonna have to face the consequences of his actions, he gets that part of it, and to me it looked like he showed remorse.”

Sheriff Wright also addressed some questions he's gotten, about why investigators didn't interview Kohlhepp following the Superbike murders in 2003, even though Kohlhepp had been on customer lists.

“I'm telling you we didn't have a reason to. Just because he's on the customer list doesn't mean he did anything, you have to have a reason to go and intrude on people and I think if we had talked to him before that and didn't get the evidence we did now, we would have never seen him again.”

Sheriff Wright has told us that Kohlhepp confessed to the Superbike murders, saying that he told investigators things only someone involved would know.

Over the weekend, Sheriff Wright confirmed that cadaver dogs had been back on Kohlhepp's property searching on Saturday, but to no avail. Wright said that no additional body was found, and that no specific reason, lead or tip lead the team to put cadaver dogs back on the scene.

