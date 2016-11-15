Laywer: Upstate murder suspect was asked to kill parents in poor health

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the deaths of an elderly couple believed to have been killed by their son 10 days before his wife reported it.

The coroner said Henrietta Green Belcher and William Edward Belcher, both 69, were found slain at a residence on Bentwood Drive. Deputies said the victims' daughter-in-law called for a welfare check around 1 a.m. on Nov. 15.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived on scene, the 38-year-old son of the victims said both his parents were deceased in an upstairs bedroom.

The son was identified as Stephen Linwood Belcher and, after being transported to the Sheriff's Office, deputies said he confessed to killing both of his parents.

Stephen Belcher was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The motive behind the killings is under investigation.

An autopsy is being conducted by the coroner said both Henrietta and William Belcher were found with gunshot wounds. According to the incident report, one of the victims was shot while in a wheelchair and another was shot while seated at a desk on Nov. 5.

The victims were reportedly covered with a sheet before deputies arrived on Tuesday.

Belcher was denied bond.

According to Belcher's lawyer, Dough Brannon, the suspect shot his parents to death after being asked to by his father.

Brannon said Henrietta Belcher was so sick she was unable to speak

