Memorial service announced for man found dead in investigation into possible serial killer

Family and friends will say goodbye to Charlie Carver on his birthday Saturday in Anderson County.

Carver was one of the three victims found buried on a large property in Woodruff after deputies discovered Carver’s girlfriend chained alive in a shipping container.

Carver and Kala Brown were reported missing in September from their home in Anderson. Deputies found Brown chained in a cage inside a shipping container on Nov. 3 on a large property along Wofford Road in Woodruff on Nov. 3.

On Nov. 4, Sheriff Chuck Wright said Carver’s remains were found buried in a shallow grave.

Two other bodies were later found buried on the property.

"We always said we'd ride or die together. We can't do that now," said Nathan Shiflet.

Nathan Shiflet says his brother’s funeral will be one of the most difficult days of his life, but finds comfort in knowing that David, as he calls him, is in a better place.

"It’s going to be a bad day, but a good day. I’ll just remember him. That’s the best thing to do," said Shiflet.

Caver would have been 33 on November 19, but instead he’ll be laid to rest.

"We're there to celebrate his birthday, plus his passing. It'll be a real tough day," said Shiflet.

Memories are all he has left, but Shiflet says he has enough good memories with his brother to last a lifetime.

"I've got nothing but good memories of David. That’s all he wanted to leave. That's the impression he wanted to put on everybody; a good time, a big smile. He had his ways to make me smile," said Shiflet.

As Carver’s family and friends prepare to say goodbye, Shiflet says he knows his brother is watching over them with a smile.

"I know he's with me. That I do know," said Shiflet.

Carver’s family said a memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at North Anderson Baptist Church, located at 2308 North Main Street.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

