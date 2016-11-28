Kohlhepp slapped with 3 additional murder charges, bond denied

Officials confirmed Monday that suspected serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is facing murder charges in connection with three victims found buried on his property.

Kohlhepp was taken into custody after deputies said they found 30-year-old Kala Brown chained up in a storage container on his property. Brown's boyfriend, 32-year-old Charlie Carver, was found buried on the property according to investigations.

When Kohlhepp was taken into custody, officials said he confessed to slaying four victims in the 2003 Superbike cold case. Four murder warrants were signed for Kohlhepp at the time of his confession after Sheriff Chuck Wright said Kohlhepp knew intimate details about the case.

He also led officials to two other graves on his property of missing couple Johnny and Meagan Coxie, according to investigators.

Seven new warrants were signed for Kohlhepp on Monday. He is facing three murder charges in connection with the deaths of the Coxies and Carver, who were all shot to death. He is also charged with kidnapping Meagan Coxie and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Kohlhepp was charged earlier with kidnapping Brown after she was found chained up by her neck "like a dog" on his nearly 100-acre property in Woodruff. Deputies have not released details on if Meagan Coxie was confined in a similar manner.

Warrants indicate Meagan Coxie was kidnapped on Dec. 19, 2015 and Johnny Coxie was killed the same day. Meagan Coxie was shot to death between Dec. 25 and 26, according to the warrants.

The documents also state Carver was killed between Aug. 30 and Sep. 2 this year.

Deputies said at this time, it appears Carver and Johnny Coxie went to Kohlhepp's home voluntarily so no kidnapping charges have been filed in connection with their deaths.

Kohlhepp was expected to appear in bond court Monday night, but he waived the hearing. His bond was denied.

