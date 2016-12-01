Kidnapping survivor files lawsuit against Todd Kohlhepp

A 30-year-old Upstate woman who investigators said was found chained up on the property of a suspected serial killer is now filing a lawsuit against her reported abductor.

Kala Brown was found in November chained up by her neck "like a dog" in a metal storage container on a property in Woodruff, according to the Spartanburg County sheriff.

The owner of the nearly 100-acre plot, Todd Kohlhepp, is now facing charges for kidnapping Brown and Meagan Coxie, a woman whose body was found buried on the land. In addition, Kohlhepp is facing seven murder charges for the deaths of Meagan and Johnny Coxie, Brown's boyfriend Charlie Carver, and four victims slain in 2003 in Superbike Motorsports.

According to online court records, Brown filed a personal injury lawsuit against Kohlhepp in Spartanburg County on Nov. 30.

The lawsuit states that on Aug. 31, Kohlhepp used a firearm to take Brown hostage while she was cleaning on the property. Brown said she suffered injuries while she was confined for more than two months including being hit and struck by Kohlhepp.

"Due to [Kohlhepp's] harmful and offensive acts, including, but not limited to, actually striking Miss Brown's person and placing her in chains, Miss Brown suffered severe physical injuries and emotional distress," the lawsuit states.

She is reportedly being represented by attorneys James Bannister, Alex Stalvey and David Wyatt. They are suing for medical expenses and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by a jury.

Her attorneys released the following statement on the case:

Two Upstate law offices have come together to represent Kala Brown in filing civil suit against her alleged captor Todd Kohlhepp. Because of the intense media attention regarding the case, the attorneys handling the case, David Wyatt of Gleaton Wyatt, P.A. , and Jim Bannister and Alex Stalvey of Bannister Wyatt & Stalvey, LLC, are issuing the following statement: "We have been retained to represent Kala Brown in assisting her with pursuing her remedies for the terrible wrongdoing she has endured. We appreciate the opportunity to assist Miss Brown in this difficult time. We have filed a civil action and will be pursuing her civil remedies. We are doing our best to support Miss Brown as she works to recover and turn this tragedy into a triumph. We have no further comment at this time." The attorneys could not say when further information would be released.

Non-monetary donations for Brown can be brought to Gleaton Wyatt, PA at The Field House at West End on South Main Street, or Bannister Wyatt & Stalvey, LLC on Pettigru Street.

