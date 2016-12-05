Estate of Charles Carver files lawsuit against Todd Kohlhepp

The estate of Charles Carver has now filed a lawsuit against his suspected killer, Todd Kohlhepp, and his mother, Regina Tague.

The lawsuit was filed on December 5th in Common Pleas Court in Spartanburg County.

The lawsuit says that Carver was at Kohlhepp's Spartanburg County property in Woodruff for work that involved cleaning up the property, when Kohlhepp showed a gun and took Carver hostage on or around August 31st. It goes on to say that Kohlhepp held Carver against his will and took his life.

The lawsuit alleges kidnapping/false imprisonment, assault and battery, negligence/wrongful death, among other allegations. The lawsuit also says Kohlhepp had prior acts of threats toward Carver, including hitting and grabbing him, and that at no time, did Carver consent to Kohlhepp's actions.

Carver's family is seeking expenses in the form of funeral and burial expenses in an amount to be determined by a jury as well as actual and punitive damages, also to be determined by a jury.

The lawsuit also alleges that Kohlhepp's mother, Regina Tague, is in the process of causing assets belonging to Kohlhepp to be disposed of with out notifying law, in order to avoid a civil judgement for monetary damages in the case. According to documents, Kohlhepp has granted Tague the power of attorney.

Todd Kohlhepp was arrested on Nov 3 after investigators say they found a woman, Kala Brown, chained up in a storage container on his property in Woodruff. Carver was her boyfriend, and his body was found in a grave on the property.

The bodies of Meagan and Johnny Coxie were also discovered on the property. Kohlhepp has been charged with those three murders, as well as with killing four people at the Superbike Motorsports shop in 2003, warrants state.

The full lawsuit here:

Previously:

Coroner: Missing Spartanburg husband, wife found buried on Kohlhepp property

Kohlhepp slapped with 3 additional murder charges, bond denied

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.