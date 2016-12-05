Estate of Johnny Coxie files lawsuit against alleged serial killer Todd Kohlhepp

A new lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the estate of Johnny Coxie – the man whose remains were found on the property of alleged serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.

The lawsuit claims wrongful death and personal injury. It was filed on Friday by Johnny Coxie’s mother, Cindy Coxie.

The coroner identified the human remains found on Kohlhepp’s property as Johnny Coxie and his wife Meagan in November. The pair was reported missing in December of 2015.

Coroner: Missing Spartanburg husband, wife found buried on Kohlhepp property

There a few details on the lawsuit at this time. Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.