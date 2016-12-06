Rose Parade float honors late Spartanburg teen whose organs saved 5 lives

A Spartanburg County teen whose organs were donated after his death in February 2016 will be honored on Donate Life’s 2017 Rose Parade float.

Fourteen-year-old Jacob McCollum, a student at Fairforest Middle School in Spartanburg, died following a dirt bike accident. Donate Life South Carolina said Jacob's family donated his organs and tissue, which saved five lives.

His heart saved a 15-year-old boy in Ohio, his lungs saved a 52-year-old man in Pennsylvania, his kidneys saved a 48-year-old and 58-year-old man in South Carolina, and his liver saved a 61-year-old woman in South Carolina.

Lifepoint and Donate Life South Carolina said Jacob’s likeness will be included in a "floragraph", an artistic floral portrait, on the 2017 Donate Life Rose Parade Float that is themed "Teammates in Life."

The finished floragraph was unveiled after a special ceremony at Fairforest Middle School in early December.

The 128th Rose Parade will be held on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, CA.

McCollum's family is currently in Pasadena participating in the events leading up to the parade such as float decorating and judging. To keep up with the latest updates on the parade visit the Donate Life South Carolina Facebook page.

