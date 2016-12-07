Does suspected serial killer Kohlhepp qualify for public defender?

A motion has been filed to determine if suspected serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is financially able to afford his own attorney.

Kohlhepp, charged with seven counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping, was earlier rejected by the Public Defender's Office because he reported owning property.

Due to the nature of the allegations against Kohlhepp, concerns have been raised that the trial could become a capital case. Fees for death penalty cases quoted by the Capital Trial Division cost up to $2.5 million, according to the motion.

While Kohlhepp has some assets, it is unclear at this time whether the amount is enough for qualified legal counsel due to the severity of the case.

The motion seeks to determine if Kohlhepp's assets exceed an amount qualifying him for a public defender. According to the motion, South Carolina law states that a judge has the right to determine if a person is in need of appointed representation, not just based on financial assets, but other facts of the case.

"The statutes give a circuit court judge power to deal with the issue of whether the accused is indigent on a case by case basis," the document states. "The statues also provide for how assets could be handled in a case where the accused has some assets but not a sufficient amount to retain qualified and experienced counsel."

Read the full motion below:

