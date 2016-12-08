Greenville murder suspect arrested in Charlotte

The Greenville Police Department said a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting has been apprehended.

Officers said the incident occurred at Shemwood Crossing on Shemwood Lane around 10 p.m. on Dec. 8. According to investigators, two suspects with covered faces entered the unlocked apartment and demanded money.

Gunshots were heard and a victim was found deceased at the scene, police said.

The coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Fred Eugene Anderson of Potomac Avenue. Anderson was reportedly visiting a friend at the apartment complex when he was shot multiple times.

On Dec. 27, police said 20-year-old Nyquan Tykie Brown was wanted in Anderson's death. Brown is charged with murder, burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police warned Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Friday, the Greenville Police Department announced Brown was arrested in Charlotte by U.S. marshals.

