Solicitor: Easley homeowner justified in fatally shooting intruder

On Wednesday, officials released the result of an investigation after an Easley resident shot an intruder in his home on Dec. 14.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. at a home along the 1300 block of Prince Perry Road.

Deputies said the homeowner told them he returned home to find a man in his home, in possession of his property including several firearms. Investigators said the intruder charged at the victim and a fight ensued before the homeowner shot the suspect.

“Deputies were on the scene in less than two minutes and found a male inside the residence with multiple wounds that were consistent with injuries sustained from gunshots,” Chief Deputy Creed Hashe stated. “The owner of the residence was at the scene and initial information reported to the Sheriff’s Office is that the resident returned to the home and found that it had been burglarized. Once inside, the homeowner encountered a male subject and pursuant to a physical confrontation the homeowner fired several shots at the subject inside the house. “

Hashe said the intruder suffered multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence and fell onto a back deck as he tried to leave the house. He later died at the hospital.

The coroner identified the suspect as 27-year-old Justin Smith of Piedmont. Smith reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

No one else was at the home at the time of the incident.

After an investigation by the Solicitor's Office, the case was ruled as justifiable homicide. The homeowner's will not face charges in the decision to use lethal force during the incident.

“The homeowner has statutory immunity from prosecution under the Protection of Persons and Property Act as set forth in the SC statutory and case law," the solicitor said.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.