Police: One arrested, two sought after Mauldin teen shot in neck during armed robbery

Mauldin police said they've made an arrest in connection with the shooting of an Upstate teen during an armed robbery but are still searching for two suspects.

According to Mauldin Police, an 18-year-old JL Mann student was shot and robbed during what would have been a routine exchange around 9:30 p.m. at Glen Eagle apartments. It all happened so fast, police didn't even know until the teenager showed up at the hospital with a bullet in his neck.

Police said three male suspects approached the victim, shot him in the neck, took his hoverboard and left the area on foot. According to police, one suspect was wearing a red hoodie during the incident, the other two wearing a black hoodie and a gray hoodie.

On Wednesday, Mauldin police said that 19-year-old Shyheim Looper had been arrested for armed robbery and attempted murder in connection with the incident. He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

Mauldin police also said they're looking for 17-year-old Cymaicio Wright and 17-year-old Javian Keishon Davis in connection with the case. Davis and Wright are both wanted for attempted murder and armed robbery.

A Glen Eagle resident, Jacob Smith said the complex is usually quiet, but on the night of Dec. 14, he heard something out of the ordinary.

"Just one distinct gunshot and it sounded like it came from over there,” said Smith, “It was fairly loud here."

Sgt. Ford urged people to follow these steps to protect themselves from being targets. Especially during this time of year when people may be trying to buy presents for loved ones.

"Go to public places, well lit places, and you can use our police department parking lot,” said Sgt. Ford.

The teenager is expected to make a full recovery.

If you have any information you can contact Detective New with the Mauldin Police Department at (864) 289-289-8900 or by email at mnew@mauldinpolice.com. You may also leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

