Records show suspect in deadly Asheville bar shooting now in jail

Scene of shooting at Just One More Bar and Grill in Asheville Friday night. (FOX Carolina/ 12/16/16)

Scene of shooting at Just One More Bar and Grill in Asheville Friday night. (FOX Carolina/ 12/16/16)

The Buncombe County Detention Center's website shows the man accused in a deadly bar shooting was taken into custody on Saturday, Dec. 31.

26-year-old Colton Wayne Halford of Candler is being held without bond. His next court date is set for Jan. 19.

Police said Halford was critically wounded in a shooting that happened on the night of Dec.16 at "Just One More Bar and Grill" on Old Haywood Road.

According to Lt. Wallace Welch, Halford entered the bar and opened fire, hitting a man before turning the gun on himself and firing.

Welch said Halford and victim knew each other, though details on their exact relationship are not known.

The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Anthony Andrew Roper of Fairview. Welch said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Welch said that both the victim and Halford were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the shooting. According to the report, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso and Halford suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Halford was initially admitted to the hospital in critical condition. As of Dec. 20, Welch said Halford's condition had improved to stable and warrants had been obtained charging him with murder.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.