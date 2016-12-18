Funeral services announced for Greenville Co. councilwoman Lottie Gibson

A Greenville County councilwoman was pronounced dead Sunday morning, per the coroner.

Lottie Gibson passed away at Greenville Hospital on Sunday in what the coroner called a natural yet unexpected death.

A visitation service will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church on Dec. 22. Gibson will be laid to rest the following day at 11 a.m.

Springfield Baptist Church is located at 600 East McBee Avenue.

The following is a previous post on GreenvilleCounty.org about the councilwoman and her work in the Upstate.:

"Lottie Beal Gibson has been a one-woman crusader for Greenville's poor and disenfranchised citizens for more than 50 years. She is widely known and respected for her work with families who are homeless and bereaved. She is also the one who cuts through the "red tape" to provide human and material resources for the sick, the unemployed, the imprisoned, and other friendless citizens who are in need."

Gibson's friends and family also shared remarks in her passing. Community activist Jack Logan reflected fondly on his relationship with the councilwoman.

"I met Ms. Gibson back in 2007 and she's been like a second mom to me," said Logan. He described Gibson as a "righteous" and "Godly" woman who acted as a mother not only to him and her children, but to her entire community and throughout the state of South Carolina as well.

Butch Kirven, Vice Chairman of Greenville County Council, said he worked with Gibson for 12 years and also recalled pleasant memories of her and her work in politics.

"Lottie had a single purpose in mind when she wanted to do something," said Kirven. "She never gave up. She never gave up on achieving her goals, she never gave up on anyone she was trying to help. People love her for that and she was an iconic figure in the Greenville area."

The Rev. Jesse Jackson released this statement on Gibson's passing, titled "Heaven Wanted a Christmas Present and Brought Lottie Gibson Home."

Lottie Gibson was one of the most outstanding, selfless community servants I've ever known.

She served in the USO during war time. She fought to bring down the walls of segregation and was a leader in the fight for the right to vote.

A pillar of the Springfield Baptist Church, Lottie was an NAACP freedom fighter along with her husband, the great Bill Gibson. She led the protests when Emmitt Till and Willie Earl were murdered. She always stood on the side of freedom, equality and justice.

She hosted Dr. Martin Luther King in Greenville and helped form the Rainbow Push Coalition. She inspired the movement – including a sleep-in protest in the County Council chambers that led to Greenville finally honoring the King Holiday.

Several generations of us were inspired and able to go to college because of Lottie.

I will always be personally grateful to Lottie for the great care she took of my mother when she was ill the last several years before my mother died.

Lottie was there every step of the way, from arranging her housing to managing her health care needs to being a loving and constant presence.

We shall never speak of Lottie in the past tense. She is always present with us and she will live as long as we remember her.

We will not forget.

Heaven wanted a Christmas present and brought Lottie home.

May she Rest in Peace.

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

Founder and President

Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Gibson's last day on the county council was supposed to be December 31. Ennis Fant will now serve as the Greenville County Councilwoman of District 25.

